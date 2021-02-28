MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Five-year-old Demarcus Austin Jr. remains in critical condition.

The young boy, an innocent victim of a callous shooting, allegedly at the hands of 21-year-old Reginald Pryor.

Little Demarcus was the only one hurt after more than a dozen shots were fired at a car as he sat inside with his family on Farnell drive Saturday afternoon.

“The subject came to this location, opened fire on a burgundy vehicle, appears to have fired 14 rounds into the vehicle or into the direction of the vehicle,” said Chief Lawrence Battiste.

Pryor is now charged with four counts of attempted murder, one for each person who was inside of the car, and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

This is Pryor’s third arrest in the last four years. jail records revealing his violent history.

FOX10 News reported on his first arrest back in 2017 when a 15-year-old girl was struck by a bullet during a drive by shooting on Tarawa Drive.

Pryor, 17 years old at the time, was one of four teens arrested in connection to the crime.

He pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment in September of 2017, he was sentenced to 1 year suspended and placed on probation for 2 years.

Pryor was arrested again in the summer of 2019, charged with second degree assault, reckless endangerment and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Mobile police identified him as a suspect after a woman was shot while inside of her car.

However, in January 2020, a grand jury ruled there was not enough evidence to prosecute Pryor.

It’s not clear what sparked the shooting on Farnell Drive or if the suspect knew the victims.

Pryor was also charged for violating his probation in this case.