MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police say a dispute between two men that ended in one being shot and killed will be presented to a grand jury.
According to MPD, Tuesday at approximately 8 a.m., police responded to a call of one shot on the 700 block of Farnell Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injury. He has been identified as 50-year-old Darryl Hunt.
Through further investigation, it was determined that the case will be presented to a grand jury.
