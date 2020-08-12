MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Steel company ArcelorMittal said it is planning a $500 million expansion at its AM/NS Calvert mill in Mobile County.
The company said the mill will soon start producing slabs of steel on site with an electric arc furnace. The slabs are currently imported from Brazil.
The expansion project will take about two years to complete and is expected to bring 300 new jobs to the mill.
