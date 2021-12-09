MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Following the 51st murder of the year, 51 local pastors gathered Thursday afternoon at Government plaza for a call to prayer.

The vigil featured both faith and community members calling for the violence in Mobile to stop.

They've all seen the violence in their respective communities. And if this vigil influences at least one person, they're on the right track to stopping it altogether.

"We have talked about so many other ways to solve our issues. But as people of faith, our foundational answer is prayer," Pastor Marvin Charles Lue said.

"People need to be supported. Whether you have a specific faith tradition or if you're about a different denomination house of worship or not, you can open your heart to caring for others. That's what we need to promote," Rabbi Steven Silberman said.

At 5:10, they all paused for 51 seconds of silence to honor the city’s 51 homicide victims.

Instead of looking at those in crisis as good or bad, these leaders say it's vital to see them as people.

"When we come to them any other kind of way, we've already created a wall. That wall gets even more entrenched, because they're simply looking for someone who understands," Lue said.

Family members of one victim attended Thursday's event. But for the rest who couldn't make it, Pastor Lue had this message.

"We hurt for you. We feel for you. We're here for you. We're praying for you, but don't give up. Don't take that next step down the road of destruction. Let's take that step down the road of healing," Lue said.

The work doesn't end here. Those pastors will now head back to their churches to preach those same words to their congregation.