MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 57-year-old man lost his life in a shooting Sunday night in Trinity Gardens.
Officers were called to Booker Street around 7:11 p.m. and found the victim dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man's name has not been released. Police are asking anyone with any additional information to call detectives at 251-208-7211.
