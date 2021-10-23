MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Folks had a unique opportunity to run or walk the runway at Brookley Downtown Airport Saturday.

About 200 runners, aviation enthusiasts and the community got to test out the facility’s new primary runway during the BFM 5K On The Runway event sponsored by Airbus.

The airport just wrapped up a six-month long rehabilitation project. The Mobile Airport Authority said they wanted a fun way to showcase their upgrades.

"This is sort of a really great way,” said Devon Calametti, airport marketing coordinator. “We cut the ribbon earlier this week and then we kicked it off with a run so the community can come out and see what has been going on our here for the past six months."

All the proceeds from the event benefit the Mobile Airport Authority Foundation, which will make donations to various organizations throughout the community.