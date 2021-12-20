MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Alleged actions on a volleyball court could soon play out in a courtroom.

The University of South Alabama women’s volleyball program is under the microscope.

An amended civil lawsuit laying out what former head women’s volleyball coach Alexis Meeks-Rydell allegedly did to eight players throughout 2019 and 2020. The former players allege Meeks-Rydell routinely sexually harassed, and physically, emotionally, and sexually assaulted them.

“This is not what you should expect to see when you are a part of any program let alone a high-end athletic program like the University of South Alabama,” said Ken Abbarno, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

Rachael DeMarcus and Alexis Silver filed the suit earlier this year. Caitlin Tipping, Meaghan Jones, Hannah Kazee, Hannah Johnson and two unnamed women joined the suit on Friday.

The eight women had varying experiences with Meeks-Rydell, but lawyers say the stories are similar.

The suit claims there was “inappropriate touching, including unwanted pinching of plaintiffs’ buttocks, and overtraining, intimidating and coercing players to continue to practice or play while injured.” It goes on to say she “used psychological and emotional manipulation and intimidation.” The suit also claims Meeks-Rydell slapped a player.

“It’s not just one, it’s the collection of all of the events that happened that make it very disappointing to see that a division one program would be allowed to run like this,” Abbarno said.

Since the initial suit was filed, Meeks-Rydell’s attorneys filed a partial motion to dismiss on three grounds, 1) she is no longer employed by the university, 2) the claims do not meet the grounds for invasion of privacy or emotional distress and 3) the statute of limitations ran out on one of the plaintiff’s claims. So far, a judge has not ruled on the motion yet.

The lawsuit does not just name her, but the University and several other staffers as well.

The suit alleges university officials were notified and aware of the alleged issues, but nothing was done.

Meeks-Rydell resigned from South earlier this year. She then was hired at Purdue University Fort Wayne, but has since left that job.

“Every single extra-curricular activity demands of those people who are leading it to treat those members of that activity with dignity, not take advantage and not leverage them,” Abbarno said.

We reached out to Meeks-Rydell’s attorneys, but was told they had no comment.

South Alabama says they cannot comment on pending litigation.