MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A gorgeous Sunday across the Gulf Coast made for a great day to cruise, scoot and stroll the Port City.

“I like it out here. That's the only reason I'm out here today is cause the weather was so nice,” said Robert Kelly.

Some people broke out their short sleeves for the first time in a minute.

“I cannot tolerate the cold weather at all,” said Ian Gonzales.

“So far I’m enjoying this weather, it’s not too bad,” said Christian Camelott.

It was nearly picture perfect weather.

“Enjoy the environment, enjoy meeting new people, trying new stuff, just being out... being outside,” said LaShawnVea Moss.

Making the most of it before the clouds moved in and things cooled down for the night.

“Earlier today it was beautiful out here. You could be out here in a t-shirt and shorts, it felt so good,” said Moss.

Many already envisioning the sunshine and warmth in store this week.

“When I go to track practice after school it'll be great to run in short sleeves and shorts or whatever so I'll be able to run faster,” said Gonzales.

“Come out here, sit around in the park, you know, lounge around in the grass.”