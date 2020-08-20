MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested 65-year-old Michael Sook after authorities say he solicited a person he believed was underage for explicit sexual materials.
According to the district attorney's office, Sook sent messages to what he believed to be a 15-year-old child requesting explicit pictures and videos.
Authorities arrested Sook when he arrived at a pre-arranged meeting place for an encounter with said child and identification was confirmed. A bond hearing will be held on Friday, August 21.
Sook faces charges of electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act by the state bureau of investigations.
