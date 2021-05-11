PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A seven-year-old girl was shot Saturday night in Prichard.
Family members told FOX10 News the little girl was wounded in her leg while she was riding in a car on Foch Street around 5 p.m.
The girl is expected to recover from the injuries.
Three days after the incident, Prichard Police released details about the shooting. Investigators said they believe the vehicle was not the intended target of the gunfire.
Police also said the shooting of the girl is not related to the death of 14-year-old Daylen McBride. The Vigor student was gunned down on May 5 in front of Truelight Baptist Church on West Main Street.
No arrests have been made in either case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.