PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A seven-year-old girl was shot Saturday night in Prichard.

Family members told FOX10 News the little girl was wounded in her leg while she was riding in a car on Foch Street around 5 p.m.

The girl is expected to recover from the injuries.

Three days after the incident, Prichard Police released details about the shooting. Investigators said they believe the vehicle was not the intended target of the gunfire.

Police also said the shooting of the girl is not related to the death of 14-year-old Daylen McBride. The Vigor student was gunned down on May 5 in front of Truelight Baptist Church on West Main Street.

No arrests have been made in either case.