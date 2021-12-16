MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Chunchula motorcyclist four miles north of the Mobile city limits on Wednesday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said William W. Miller, 73, was traveling north on Alabama 217 on a 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he attempted to make a left turn and was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 51-year-old Eight Mile man who was traveling south on Alabama 217.

Miller was critically injured and transported to Providence Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Troopers ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.