MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 73-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after her home caught fire.

Mobile Fire-Rescue responding at approximately 6:20 p.m. to the 100 block of East Drive for reports of smoke quickly filling a residence. Upon arrival on scene, fire personnel (Engine 22) described flames and smoke present at the rear of a single-story home.

Neighbors were on scene assisting the home owner, who had successfully escaped the smoke-filled residence. MFRD paramedics took over and treated her for smoke inhalation before transporting her to a local hospital for further care and evaluation.

It took fire suppression teams about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control -- aggressively attacking flames discovered in a rear bedroom. The home owner advised that she was the only human occupant in the house, but she expressed great concern for the well-being of her cat. Search and rescue teams swept through the house, confirming that no other occupants were trapped inside -- however -- there were no signs of the resident cat.

Fire Investigators reviewed the scene to discover that the fire started accidentally -- stemming from candles in the bedroom.