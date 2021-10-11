MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An 80-year-old man died Sunday when he was hit by two cars while trying to cross the road.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Rangeline road near Interstate 10. Police said the drivers of both vehicles remained on scene and no alcohol or drugs were involved.
Investigators have not released the name of the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.