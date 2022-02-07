MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 9-year-old girl is facing a criminal charge in connection with the death of her 4-year-old brother.

Those shocking details coming to light in brand new court documents.

The 9-year-old, now the second person facing charges in the tragic case.

The 4-year-old's aunt and caregiver, Yolanda Coale, is charged with aggravated child abuse.

According to the new court documents, the 9-year-old beat her brother with a broomstick.

Last week, Mobile Police officers were called out to a home on Jacob Drive where they found the boy dead. Detectives say the boy had bruises.

Court documents reveal Coale woke up to the sound of screams, the 9-year-old sister allegedly beating her 4-year-old brother.

The next day, Coale was arrested and charged.

A family friend of Coale who wanted to remain anonymous says something doesn't add up.

"I've never seen her yell at anyone, scream, or lose her temper," the friend said.

Court documents also showed there was long-term abuse and a history of abuse at that location.

But it did not say if Coale played a part in that.

"I'm unaware of any abuse that Ms. Coale could be accused of," the friend said. "I've never seen her be aggressive to anyone. To me, her children, her grandchildren."

Coale is scheduled to appear back in court Wednesday.