MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 91-year old female victim was killed and a 93-year old male victim injured when they were hit by a vehicle on Government Street in Mobile.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection with Little Flower Avenue. The 91-year old female victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The 93-year old male victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Through the course of the investigation, the officers determined the victims were crossing Government Street when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Government Street struck them. The driver remained on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.