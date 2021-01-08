MOBILE, Ala. --A celebration of life service for Pastor Fred Wolfe is set for tomorrow. "Brother Fred", as he was known to literally thousands of people-passed away from COVID-19 this past Sunday, one week after preaching his final sermon.
Wolfe was 83 years old.
The service will be family only, but will be live-streamed beginning at noon.
Fred Wolfe preached for 63 years. He was pastor of Cottage Hill Baptist church from 1972 to 1997, then later started at Luke 4:18 Fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Luke 4:18 Fellowship in Pastor Wolfe's memory.
Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.