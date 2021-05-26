MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – It is the news nobody wants to hear if you own a chlorine pool. Chemical prices are up and this is coming right as pool season kicks off.

“We’re very busy right now,” said Randy Reese, Owner of Green to Blue, a pool cleaning and repair company in Mobile. “All crews are working.”

This swim season the price to keep a pool pristine is on the rise.

“I would say it’s about 30% on tabs, but shock is also going up,” Reese said. “Really it’s across the board.”

The price of chlorine shooting up because of a nationwide shortage.

It comes after a fire at a Louisiana-based chlorine manufacturer last year after Hurricane Laura. For now, Reese is eating the added cost.

“Green to Blue is taking the brunt of the impact right now because I don’t want to raise the price on our customers, but if it continues to go up it will impact them,” he said.

It is not just impacting homeowners; the City of Mobile is forced to delay the opening of the four city pools. They are struggling to find enough chlorine.

“We might say hey we need 20 gallons and they say we got 10 and it’s like 10 will help us open, but it won’t help us maintain,” said Shonnda Smith, Senior Director of Parks and Recreation. “So, we’re like pitching around trying to get chlorine.”

The city says they are doing a rolling open of the pools and are hoping for that to happen over the next few weeks, but there is another issue. They are struggling to hire lifeguards. They have 10 on staff, but need to hire 10 to 15 more.

“It’s very frustrating that we can’t open on time,” Smith said. “A lot of the public looks forward to it, they’re excited.”

From now until August some experts believe the cost of chlorine could get even higher, rising about 60% more, but Reese says there is no need to be concerned.

“There are other alternatives to chlorine so there’s no need to get scared, we’ll just wait and see what happens,” he said.

One of those alternatives, a salt water pool.