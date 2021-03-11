MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) A Crisis Diversion Center will be opening in Mobile this May where the old Fred Delchamps center used to be.

The center will provide a safe place for adults with mental illness to get the help they need, whenever they need it.

Their goal is to provide immediate stabilization while also freeing up emergency room space and giving Law Enforcement an option to take individuals who need mental health treatment rather than jail.

The center will also help families avoid resorting to an involuntary commitment for their loved one with a serious mental illness.

AltaPointe Health will give adults nineteen years of age and older access to 23-hour care at the center. They will provide services such as therapy, discharge planning and help with medical issues.

Dr. Cindy Gipson, from AltaPointe says they will be able to house fifteen people at a time and fully expect turn-over throughout the day, "It's going to be a very face paced unit and the goal is to get them out as quickly as possible."

If patients need further care, Dr. Gipson says they can link them to other long-term programs or house them to help them maintain their wellness.

The Crisis Diversion Center will be located in Toulminville but will serve seven counties throughout Alabama; Mobile, Baldwin, and Washington counties, Southwest Alabama Behavioral Health's Clark, Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe counties.

The center will also bring additional jobs to the area. If anyone is interested in working at the Crisis Diversion Center, AltaPointe will be holding open interviews on March 18th from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at their Human Resources Office. Click the link below for additional details.

AltaPointe Health - AltaPointe Health