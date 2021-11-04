MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With Veterans Day just a week away, one local army vet was celebrated early for his service and sacrifices by being awarded something that will make his life a little more comfortable.

Local Vietnam Veteran and American Legion Rider, James Fitzgerald was beside himself when he found out he was chosen by Hansen Heating and Air to receive a brand new A/C system.

"Oh, I fell out, we both did, because we needed it bad, it's something you just can't get every day," said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald, best known as "Uncle Fuzy" by his friends and family, served in the U.S Army from 1967 to 1970. His heroism earned him four Bronze Star Awards.

He said his A/C unit was failing and a few months away from needing to be replaced, now he no longer needs to worry.

"Oh, I love it. Ours was fixing to go out, it's a blessing and I didn't know where we were going to get one from and it miraculously appeared," said Fitzgerald.

Crews with Hansen Heating and Air worked hard to get the system installed in the Fitzgerald's home. James and his wife, Pam is now able to keep their home cool and comfortable during the hot Alabama Summer months.

"We appreciate being chosen and I want to thank Hansen for all that they've done," said Pam Fitzgerald.

Christina Kunde with the Hansen Air and Heating said it was a small "thank you" for all Fitzgerald has done for our country.

"To be able to help somebody out, especially around veterans day, somebody that served our country, that he's the reason that we're doing what we do every day," said Kunde.

Fitzgerald wanted to leave this message to his fellow vets:

"Ya'll keep it up now, don't lose faith, keep rolling with the flow, keep going with what you're doing."

Veterans Day is observed on November 11th.