MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Trying to keep his political career alive, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions was out making the rounds Monday ahead of the runoff election.
"We are working hard. I can feel the momentum going our way," said Sessions.
And he'll have to do it without the President's support. As President Trump pushes Alabama to vote for former Auburn Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville, Sessions is hopeful Trump's endorsement track record will continue in Alabama.
"President Trump is not on the ballot this time. The choice is between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville. He twice endorsed in the Alabama Senate races and both times that candidate did not prevail. And we've had recent House races in the last month he endorsed in the those three races and each time the opposing candidate won -- and the reason is the same reason here today. The reason his candidates lost is because the opponents were closer to President Trump's agenda and plans for the future than the candidate who lost," said Sessions.
As Tuberville remains quiet, his campaign sent out a release Monday urging people to "Get out the vote to help fire Jeff Sessions for good." Sessions telling us there's several reasons why conservatives should be concerned:
"Tommy Tuberville says he's strong and stands in a weight room and says that's strength. But he's totally breached the promise made to the people of Alabama to have a debate, when it got down to just two candidates," said Sessions. "18-20 months ago he was claiming Florida as his home. I've been vetted -- people know me. He does not have a real connection to Alabama."
But if his more than 40 years of political service comes to an end Tuesday night, would Sessions throw his support behind Tuberville?
"I'd like for y'all to ask Tommy Tuberville that -- what's he going to do, who's he going to support after the runoff if he loses. And where is he? He's been hiding out for two weeks," said Sessions. "He's ducked me in every way possible. He's now for the last two weeks ducked any interviews with the media."
Either way -- we'll finally find out Tuesday as voters head to the polls following a nearly four month pandemic delay.
Meanwhile, Monday evening President Trump held a telephone town hall with Tuberville. During his remarks, the President said quote “Tommy is a very special guy. He’s a leader, he’s a real conservative — a true conservative, and he loves your state. And he loves this country. He will protect your Second Amendment like I’m doing.”
