MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Today is National Aviation Day, and to add to the celebration, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is proclaiming August 19th as Aviation Day in the City of Mobile.

The day is intended to bring awareness to the aviation industry and to the opportunities available for students at Flight Works Alabama and the Airbus manufacturing facility located in Mobile.

For a year, Flight Works Alabama has provided a place for children to soar beyond new heights, even creating a career-tech focused curriculum for middle school students to study across the country this fall.

"We've had 5,000 people come through this year but that number is just growing, we've had so many field trips booked for this coming year," said Michelle hurdle, President of Flight Works Alabama, "so we're excited to see the kids come here and get excited about the industry."

Getting children and adults excited to learn about aviation and what it can look like to join the aviation industry is the goal of Aviation Day, said Daryl Taylor, the Vice President and General Manager at Airbus.

"I think from a kid's point of view and a teacher's point of view, this is something for them to recognize and talk further about, you know, what is a job in aviation?," said Taylor, "what we see with Flight Works it generates so many opportunities. They come and see different roles, different opportunities they can do straight from school, what they can do from college."

In celebration of National Aviation Day and Flight Works Alabama's first year anniversary, they will be offering discounts and special activities, including a Wright Flyer and digital scavenger hunt.

Schedule of Events for Saturday, August. 21

9:30 a.m. We Make it Fly Workshop

10:30 a.m. We Make it Fly Workshop (Repeat)

11:30 a.m. Digital Scavenger Hunt

1:00 p.m. Drone Zone fun

2:00 p.m. Virtual Tour of A320 Final Assembly Line

