MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --Thousands are expected to pack downtown Mobile for the MoonPie Drop at midnight to bring in the New Year.

While everyone waits for the big event, there are other things happening downtown.

People can write their New Year's resolutions on the Resolution Wall starting at 8 p.m.

After that, the Port City Second Liners will lead a second line parade from the Riverview Hotel to the main stage at Mardi Gras Park. Mobzilla performs at 9:15 p.m., followed by Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue taking the stage at 11 p.m.

Then the big finish takes place at midnight with the MoonPie drop, fireworks and a laser light show.