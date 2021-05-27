MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A very busy and violent Thursday for Mobile Police -- investigating at least three shootings -- one of those deadly.

The first just before 2 o'clock on Main Street in Trinity Gardens. 15 minutes later shots were fired in the 1000 block of Rotterdam Street, in Maysville. And then, about two hours later -- officers were called to Duval Street -- which is just a couple of blocks from Rotterdam.

The shooting on Main Street shifted to a homicide investigation after the victim died at the hospital. According to Mobile Police the man was shot in the chest while riding his bike.

While MPD can't confirm if it was a drive-by -- neighbor Kasondra Fox heard it all go down.

"I was in my room -- my headboard faces this wall. I was in my room and I just heard the shots. So I just came out to assist and call the police -- that's about it. I think it was about 4 to 5 shots... I'm not sure," recalled Fox.

Other neighbors within the crime tape -- taken aback -- the violence is just feet away from their front door.

"I sit on my porch every day after. It's just sad. It's just very sad," said Wanda Dailey.

Some 15 minutes later -- six miles away -- MPD investigators -- were sorting out what led to gunfire on Rotterdam Street. One man was shot and taken to the hospital. We're told he's expected to be okay.

Two hours later -- officers return -- on Duval Street for another shooting -- a man possibly grazed on his thumb -- minor injuries.

"Unfortunately -- we are talking about people firing weapons in a very short period of time. We are dealing with multiple scenes where multiple people are using multiple guns," said Lt. Chris Levy, Mobile Police.

At last check -- no arrests have been made. The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.