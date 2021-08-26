MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- A lot of people near the Louisiana coast are feeling the uneasiness as Tropical Storm Ida approaches.

A year to the day that Hurricane Laura stalked the bayou state, Ida eyes that same area.

FOX10 News Shelby Myers has cousins just North of Lake Charles. They rode out the cat 4 storm last year and are sticking around this hurricane season.

The wind from Hurricane Laura took out a lot of their trees.

Myers cousin, Ashley Blackmon said a year just wasn't long enough to mentally prepare for another potential hit, but they have no choice.

"The whole day spent, you know, checking the weather worried about the weather just because you don't know where it's gonna go and the fact that it's basically a year ago today that Laura hit and it was, you know, a catastrophic storm we haven't experienced in a long time so now I think we're kind of gun shy," said Blackmon.

Blackmon's parents, her husband and their two boys live in a tiny town called Merryville. A year ago as Hurricane Laura roared, they held their doors shut so the wind didn't bust them open.

"They had to literally lean up against it the whole time. It was wild," Blackmon said.

Trees crashed all around their homes, blocking roadways, damaging buildings and causing weeks of cleanup. Cleanup that really isn't finished even a year later.

"My parents had a lot of mature trees down they still have piles of trees that need to be burned, lots of dead limbs still kind of hanging in other trees that they're going to be concerned about." Blackmon said, "It's obvious that something happened. It's sad that it was a year ago, you know that there's still problems."

Even with these memories still fresh on her mind and the damage of the storm still evident a year later, Blackmon said they're stocked with diesel and gas and plan on staying again, whatever may come, Ida or the next storm.

"We will stay. Yes, it's scary, but I feel like because we stayed last time and we're able to keep our front doors closed that we prevented our home from really taking a beating and so I feel like we'll stay, and just ride it out," Blackmon said.