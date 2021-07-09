There's breaking news this morning as an historic mansion goes up in flames overnight.

Video posted on Facebook by Crystal Young shows the Outlaw House as it burned overnight on U.S. 45 just north of Alabama 158. The deserted property in rural Mobile County at one time was a spectacular opulent mansion owned by the Outlaw family since 1925.

Former Mobile Mayor Arthur Outlaw lived in the home until the mid 1980s.

The home and property has been abandoned and in disrepair for years.

There's no word on what caused the fire. We have calls in to authorities to find out what happened.