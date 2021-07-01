MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Prosecutors tried twice to revoke the probation of a man now accused of killing a 74-year-old man in a mistaken-identity shooting, but witnesses failed to appear for either court date.

On Thursday, officials issued an arrest warrant for DeAngelo Demetrius Merrill, 28, whom police consider armed and dangerous. Police allege that he went to the Pathways Apartments on Florida Street late Tuesday night to seek revenge for his girlfriend’s shooting but kicked in the door of the wrong apartment and killed James Jones.

Merrill might not have been on the street had things gone smoother for prosecutors in court. Following Merrill’s arrest in Prichard in March, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office asked a judge to revoke his probation. Prichard authorities never signed an arrest warrant in the drug case. It is not clear why, and police did not immediately respond to a question from FOX10 News.

Even without the criminal charge, prosecutors could still move forward with the revocation, which carries a lower burden of proof. But the District Attorney’s Office indicated that a witness was ill, so an April hearing was postponed until May 12. Prosecutors witnesses also failed to appear at that date, so Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks dismissed the case and reinstated the probation.

“Critical witnesses failed to appear both times despite our efforts to get them here,” said Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood. “And then the judge, his hand was forced, and he had to dismiss the probation revocation.”

Blackwood said he is confident the grounds for revocation were strong.

“If our witnesses had come, and they had testified truthfully, we had enough evidence to ask the judge to revoke his (probation),” he said. “I have no reason to believe he wouldn’t have done that. And if that had happened, this completely innocent victim wouldn’t have been killed in his own apartment.”

Merrill pleaded guilty in 2019 to drug possession and illegal gun possession. A judge sentenced him to a year in jail, followed by probation.

In March, court records show, Prichard police arrested him following an investigation of a vehicle reportedly stolen by someone who took it for a test drive from an auto dealer. Police arrested the man who had been driving the car, along with Merrill. The driver told police that drugs found in the car belonged to Merrill.

Five days after the judge dismissed the revocation, Mobile police stopped a car that Merrill was riding in at the intersection of Gloria York Avenue and St. Stephens Road. Court records show that police took him in to custody after chasing him through a wooded area near Agate Street. Offices found $4,367 and 75.5 grams of cocaine. They also found a loaded Glock pistol underneath his seat.

Court records indicate that Merrill told police he didn’t have a job and that he had been selling drugs for the past two years. Court papers state that Merrill told the officers, “I’m in the street, I’n thuggin’.”

No criminal charges have been filed in that case, but the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office filed a civil action seeking a court order allowing them to keep the money and gun they seized during the arrest.

Tuesday’s mistaken-identity killing of Jones at the Pathways Apartments on Florida Street followed an incident on Williams Street. There, police say James Walters got into an argument with his daughters. The twins have put out rap songs on the name Fam0us Twinss.

Another man tried to intervene and then, according to police, fatally shot Walters in self-defense and accidentally shot Merrill’s girlfriend.

Larry Johnson, who owns the house on Williams Street where the shooting occurred, told FOX10 News that he rented the home to Walters and his family only a couple of months ago.

“They were real nice people,” he said. “I’m surprised all of this happened.”

On Thursday, Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste renewed his call for the public’s help in apprehending Merrill.

“We’ve got to get him behind bars so that people know that they don’t have to worry about him kicking in their door, him kicking in another door,” he said. “And again, we’re going to pull out all resources that we have available to us.”

FOX10 News reporter Stephen Moody contributed to this report.