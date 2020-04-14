The numbers are troubling. As of Tuesday, black people make up 52% of COVID-19 deaths in Alabama.
“It’s having a profound effect on the community," said Onoyemi Williams, Community Organizer with Faith in Action Alabama.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health's website, 38 African-Americans have died due to COVID-19 in Alabama.
“I think it's very alarming," State Representative Napoleon Bracy said. “I think it's a few things that come into place with that. Some can be the underlying health conditions that many people in the African-American community face but also we have to just go ahead and make sure that people are doing the proper things like washing your hands, social distancing, staying in small groups just taking the precautions needed.”
Poverty, race, protective resources, and access to healthcare are all things Williams believes have negative effects on African Americans.
Williams said the effects of COVID-19 amongst black people isn't simply because of contagion. She believes it's because of decades of disparities that burden the black community.
"We already have a disproportionate number of individuals that live in the African-American community that live below or at the poverty line. They are the fringes of society, they’re at the marginal placement in our, you know, public classism and public spaces of life," Williams said. "So this pandemic is just exacerbating that situation.”
Representative Bracy said in turn, the black community must be careful in making the proper decisions as a community. He referenced a large event that happened in Prichard Saturday.
“You can look at things as early as this weekend where, from the Toulminville area in Mobile to Prichard to I-65, where people were having parties and it’s kind of like they’re just not taking it as serious as they should,” he explained.
Bracy also pointed out that while some are practicing social distance and wearing protective equipment like masks and washing their hands. Others aren't. He believes they are who is passing the virus on to the elderly, who are at high risk.
“We have to make sure that the younger people understand that hey man this is not just about you but you could very well affect the people that you love,” he said.
Williams believes the issues are bigger and society should be more direct with communicating and allocating resources to the black community. She said this issue requires more conversation and much more action.
“Their chances of being killed by a bullet is just as high as their chances of being killed by coronavirus and no one has thought to be intentional in helping them on either front.”
