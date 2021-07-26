MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System closed recreation access to Big Creek Lake due to the spread of an invasive plant species.

The lake is the main source of drinking water for Mobile and other surrounding areas.

MAWSS said the plant found in the lake is Giant Salvinia. It is spread by wind and by boats moving from one body of water to the next.

The plant clusters near banks and shores and doubles in size every five to seven days. The mats of Giant Salvinia can kill aquatic life and native plants by cutting the lake's oxygen levels. The water company said it needs to close public access to the lake while it fights the invasive species.

The boat ramp at Fox Landing closed at sundown on Monday, July 26. An area on the northern tip of the lake popular for fishing was fenced off earlier in the month.

In a statement, MAWSS said, "We plan on reopening Fox Landing once we have eradicated the invasive plants. It is not feasible to remove these plants with recreational boat access. Recreational access to the lake disturbs the water, moving plant spores and clusters to new locations. Stopping the spread of these plants is essential to us, which is why we are working to protect our local water supply."

MAWSS said it plans to reopen access to the lake once the plants are removed.