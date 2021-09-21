Accident in westbound Wallace Tunnel backs up I-10 Bayway
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
UPDATE: By 7:55 a.m. both westbound lanes of the I-10 Wallace Tunnel had reopened after the accident was cleared.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Heads up for Bayway commuters. There is a major accident in the westbound lane of the Wallace Tunnel this morning.
The wreck has caused a backup across the I-10 Bayway.
Motorists are advised to take the Causeway and Bankhead Tunnel if traveling to downtown Mobile or beyond.
There are no issues in the eastbound lanes of the Bayway.
All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
Tags
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
- Tyler Fingert, Lacey Beasley
- Updated
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
- Ashleigh Jackson, Digital Content Producer
- Updated
- By Curt Anderson, Associated Press
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.