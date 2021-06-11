MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The investigation continues into an accident involving a bicyclist.
We're told this happened around 11:30 Thursday night at Government and South Hallet Street.
Both the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and the Mobile Police Department responded to the scene.
While FOX10 News was were there, we saw one of the bicycle's wheels, damaged. We also saw the victim being placed into an ambulance.
We are working to get more details, and once we get an update, we'll let you know both on air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.