MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The investigation continues into an accident involving a bicyclist.

We're told this happened around 11:30 Thursday night at Government and South Hallet Street.

Both the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and the Mobile Police Department responded to the scene.

While FOX10 News was were there, we saw one of the bicycle's wheels, damaged. We also saw the victim being placed into an ambulance.

We are working to get more details, and once we get an update, we'll let you know both on air and online.