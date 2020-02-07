Authorities responded Friday morning to an accident involving a bus with children at Snow Road and Root Drive.
That's off Howells Ferry Road in the Semmes area, in west Mobile County.
An school system official tells FOX10 News the vehicle was not a Mobile County school bus, but instead was a day care bus or van.
By 8:30 a.m., the accident scene had been cleared. ALEA reports EMS did not transport anyone from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.