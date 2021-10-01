MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Testimony concluded Friday in the federal trial of Marco Antonio Perez, who is accused of killing Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder.

The final day of the prosecution’s case included the trial’s most dramatic evidence – a nearly hourlong videotaped interrogation of Perez about six hours after this arrest on Jan. 20, 2019. Police had used a Taser to apprehend him as he ran into the woods near the Peach Place Inn on Leroy Stevens Road moments after the shooting.

“The voices told me in my head to pull the trigger,” Perez told a pair of homicide detectives who repeatedly had pressed him for an explanation.

Perez, 22, faces four separate federal charges:

obstruction of justice by killing a witness, namely Tuder.

receiving a stolen firearm while under indictment.

possession of a stolen firearm.

discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

A key element of the homicide charge is that prosecutors prove Perez committed the killing in order to obstruct a witness connected a 2018 gun charge against him. A man jailed with Perez at Mobile County Metro Jail on Thursday testified that the defendant told him he saw Tuder’s badge at his side.

Earlier in the trial, one of Perez’s friends testified that he and the defendant were hiding in a house when police came onto the property looking for Perez a few days before he shooting. One of those officers was Tuder.

But in the recorded interrogation, Perez never wavered from his insistence that he did not know who Tuder was. He said he as expecting a friend’s uncle to come to the complex of extended-stay apartments to give him a ride.

“I didn’t know who the hell he was,” he said. “But when he got out of the car, he pulled a gun on me.”

Later, he added: “He didn’t say nothing, not that I remember. I just seen the gun. … I didn’t know who the (expletive) he was. He didn’t identify himself.”

Perez initially said he did not remember anything after that.

“My mind went I don’t know where,” he said. “I don’t know nothing after that. I was so spooked after that.”

Detective Julius Nettles told Perez that he did not believe him.

“Everybody else out there knew it was a police officer,” he said.

Nettles continued to press Perez, aggressively at times.

“You obviously knew what happened,” he said. “I’m simply asking you why you did what you did. I know what you did. That’s why you’ve been here for six hours.”

Nettles demanded to know why Perez shot Tuder again after the first shot.

“I don’t remember doing it,” he answered.

A firearms expert testified Friday that she matched three bullets to the stolen Smith & Wesson, .40-caliber handgun that prosecutors say the defendant used to kill Tuder.

At one point, Perez said: “I don’t know why I did what I did.”

Perez fought back tears as he contemplated the gravity of the situation he was in.

“There ain’t no getting out of this,” he said.

On Friday morning, jurors saw autopsy photographs and heard testimony from a medical examiner who detailed the wounds that the officer suffered.

Lawyers will deliver their closing arguments on Monday, and then U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock will instruct the jurors, who then will begin deliberations.

Regardless of the outcome, Perez still faces a capital murder charge in Mobile County Circuit Court. Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty.