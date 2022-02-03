MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – An accused drug dealer who remained free for 7½ months after his indictment asked a judge to dismiss the case against him, arguing, essentially, that federal authorities did not arrest him fast enough.

Alandus Reshun Davison in one of 16 people charged with conspiracy to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He is scheduled to go on trial on March 7 – some 10 months after the indictment.

That is too long under rules guaranteeing the accused a right to a “speedy trial,” defense attorney Paul Brown argues in a court filing.

“It is respectfully submitted that in the interest of fairness, the Court should consider the delay in this case to be prejudicial,” Brown wrote.

In a court filing Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Gloria Bedwell argued the defense claim is without merit.

“The defendant’s motion does not address any aspect of the speedy trial analysis other than his suggestion that the Court deem the ten-month delay in his case as presumptively prejudicial,” she wrote. “Accordingly, finding no support in the law for his position, the Court’s inquiry should cease here and the motion is due to be denied.”

A federal grand jury in Mobile handed up the indictment at the end of April last year. It was not until December that federal authorities took him into custody in Georgia.

Brown cites a 1983 case in which the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals referenced a general agreement that a trial delay of eight months or longer was “presumptively prejudicial.”

Another 11th Circuit case, from 2006, held that the government was negligent for failing to take reasonable steps to locate and arrest a defendant under indictment. There was no “reasonable explanation for the Government’s neglect in executing the warrant,” the judges wrote.

The judges overruled a trial judge’s ruling that a defendant was culpable for the delay where there was no evidence that he knew about the indictment or that law enforcement officers were looking for him.

Brown argues that Davison is in a similar position. As evidence, he points to the fact that a Deputy U.S. Marshal Matt Keon did not contact Davison’s former employer until Dec. 16 – about 7½ months after the indictment. That former employer informed Davison that there was a warrant for his arrest.

“The Defendant immediately called Marshal Keon, and the Defendant self-surrendered the next day without incident,” Brown wrote. “It is respectfully submitted that the delay between the Indictment and the Government arresting the Defendant can only be attributed to the negligence of the United States Government.”

Bedwell counters that the judge should consider the impact of COVID-19 on the court system and law enforcement.

“The Government observes that the defendant indictment was returned in the midst of a global pandemic which disrupted many ordinary functions of the executive and the judicial branches of government,” she wrote.

She added: “Outbreaks are still occurring in this district and across the country which continue to disrupt executive and judicial branch proceedings. Under these considerations, the ten months between the defendant’s indictment and his trial date is a reasonable time frame, and at worst, should be characterized as simple negligence.”

Bedwell also argues that the defense has not demonstrated that the government acted in bad faith and cannot show Davison suffered specific harm, such has dead or missing witnesses, witnesses with failing memories or other factors that would hurt his efforts to defend against the charges.

The indictment accuses Davison of participating in a drug enterprise that spanned multiple states across the Gulf Coast. Darrin Jamark Southall already has pleaded guilty to those charges, admitting that he ran the organization. Southall also has been a named a “person of interest” in the deaths of Tony and Leila Lewis in their Happy Hill home in February last year.

The drug indictment alleges that Southall and Davison attempted to sell more than 5 kilograms of cocaine on Jan. 19 last year. If convicted, Davison faces 10 years to life in prison.