MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A reputed drug kingpin accused of escaping from the Clarke County Jail was scheduled to plead guilty to a federal escape charge Friday but changed his mind.

Darrin Jamark Southall appeared at the U.S. District Courthouse in Mobile for the plea hearing but decided not to admit guilt.

Now, a trial will be set. That’s in addition to the trial set for November on charges that he oversaw a large drug enterprise operating along the Gulf Coast.

Southall also has been named as a “person of interest” in the killings of Tony and Leila Lewis in Mobile’s Happy Hill community in February. They were the grandparents of Mobile rapper HoneyKomb Brazy.

Authorities say Southall took advantage of a shift change to slip out of the jail in Grove Hill in May. U.S. marshals quickly recapture him and then transferred him to the Baldwin County Corrections Center.

Southall’s lawyer did not return a call seeking comment.