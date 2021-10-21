MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – An accused drug kingpin scheduled to go on trial next month has asked a judge to limit testimony about the meaning of “drug slang.”

In a federal court filing, Darrin Jamark Southall’s lawyer seeks a court order blocking testimony unless the witness qualifies as an expert witness. And before that, attorney Greg Reese wrote, the defense wants a hearing so he can challenge any witness’s expertise on the matter.

Prosecutors allege that Southall ran a multimillion-dollar drug enterprise along the Gulf Coast. He also has been named a “person of interest” in the deaths of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents in February.

Reese wrote that the defense anticipates that prosecutors will put on testimony from law enforcement officers about the meaning of words used by Southall in conversations among co-defendants recorded on wiretaps.

“What Southall seeks to avoid in this case is the presentation by the Government of testimony that attempts to (synthesize) the trial evidence for the jury, and which is not grounded in the witness's intimate knowledge of this particular case and its players,” the filing states.

At a hearing, Reese wrote, he would attempt to determine:

Whether the expert’s opinions are the produce of actual participation in the investigation.

Whether the expert has unjustifiably extrapolated from an “accepted premise” to “unfounded explanations.”

Whether the expert has adequately accounted for “obvious alternative explanations” about the meaning of certain words.

Whether the field of expertise claimed by the witness is “known to reach reliable results for the type of opinion the expert would give.”

Jury selection is scheduled for Nov. 1.