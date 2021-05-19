MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused drug kingpin who briefly escaped jail on Tuesday is a person of interest in the murders of Tony and Leila Lewis, the grandparents of rapper Honeykomb Brazy.

For the first time since the couple was killed in their home, FOX10 News has learned that detectives are taking a hard look at 42-year-old Darrin Southall. He's currently behind bars facing federal drug charges.

The husband and wife were found dead inside of their Happy Hills home in February. Neighbors said they heard gunshots before their home exploded.

Investigators believe their murders were in retaliation for a beef local rapper Honeykomb Brazy, whose real name is Nashon Jones, had with someone.

Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber said Southall is a person of interest in the case. Another source close to the investigation said the killings may have been murder for hire.

Barber said Southall is a dangerous man who has been in and out of jail since the 90s. He's currently accused of being a drug kingpin in an organization accused of selling powder and crack cocaine, fentanyl, and other drugs in the Mobile area. He was in the Clark County Jail on those federal charges until he escaped on Tuesday. After he was recaptured, Southall was taken to the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette.

Southall has not been charged with anything connected to the Lewis murders and is only considered a person of interest. Investigators believe several people were involved in the cold-blooded crime and police are still asking the public for tips that could crack the case.

Meanwhile, the rapper is facing legal issues of his own. Jones has been charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. An indictment alleges he had an amount of marijuana greater than for personal use in December. That same date, he also had a gun, according to the indictment.