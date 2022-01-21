MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Theodore nightclub is now facing an indictment for intentional murder.
Breanna Cunningham was free on a $100,000 bond until her arrest last November in Mississippi. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Cunningham helped another murder suspect escape from Singing River Hospital.
Based on that, Mobile County prosecutors are asking a judge to hold her without bond pending trial on her murder charge here.
Investigators said Cunningham gave a gun to her boyfriend, Robert Abrams, who used it to kill 45 year-old Manchella Allen in February 2021at the Cookies-n-Cream Club on Theodore-Dawes Road.
