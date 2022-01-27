A robbery suspect is accused of using his truck as a weapon during a getaway.

A good samaritan trying to stop the crime, intentionally struck.

All of it was caught on a nearby surveillance camera.

According to Mobile Police, Wednesday afternoon 25-year-old James Sartain Jr. stole some items from O'Reilly Auto Parts in Theodore.

Sartain Jr. was confronted by an employee and a customer in the parking lot.

Nearby business owner, Charles Barber, caught the entire incident on his surveillance camera.

Barber was shocked to see what was happening.

"I looked over there I seen a man laying on the ground over there, and I was going what's going on?" Barber asked.

In the surveillance video you can see both the employee and the customer following behind Sartain Jr. to stop him.

After he gets in his truck he pulls off striking them both, according to police.

The customer falls back down to the ground after trying to stand up.

As an employer himself, Barber says this is a scary situation to put yourself in.

"It's dangerous, you don't know if they have a gun or not," Barber said. "You should call the cops and let the cops handle it."

This is exactly what Sergeant John Young from the Mobile Police Department encourages people to do.

"Your desire to regain property might not be as great as their desire to get away," Sergeant Young said. "As in the case at O'Reillys this person wanted to get away so badly that he committed a felony, a second felony of assault."

Just last week a similar story at a Mobile Walmart.

Investigators say two women tried walking out of the store without paying and attacked an employee who tried to stop them.

Sergeant Young says there is a way you can help without endangering yourself.

"Be a very good witness. Be able to describe the person's height, complexion, clothing," Young said. "If they have any identifying marks like tattoos or acne. We'd much rather that than risking your health and safety over property."

Sartain Jr. is in Metro Jail charged with first degree robbery.

He's also facing a probation charge.

The customer who was hit is expected to be okay.