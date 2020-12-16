MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- According to MPD, the arrested subject, 29-year-old Randi Hardy, was found connected to a total of five robberies, four commercial robberies and one robbery to an individual.
Mobile County Metro Jail records shows Hardy was booked just before 4:30 a.m. on five counts of first-degree robbery.
The Mobile Police Department tells FOX10 News Hardy is connected to the following crimes:
On Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at approximately 10:42 p.m., police responded to the Chevron located at 139 South Sage Avenue in reference to a commercial robbery. The clerk stated that an unknown female entered the business armed with a pistol and demanded money from the cash register. The female then demanded Newport cigarettes. The female fled the location on foot.
On Friday, December 11, 2020 at approximately 4:35 a.m., police responded to Circle K, 6620 Theodore Dawes Road, in reference to a robbery. The store clerk informed officers that while she was working the cash register, an unknown female subject had entered the store. The subject was armed with a handgun and demanded money and cigarettes. The subject also took the store clerk's cell phone and then fled on foot.
On Monday, December 14, 2020 at approximately 2:34 a.m., police responded to the CEFCO Convenience Store, 4934 Schilling Road South, in reference to a robbery. A female subject entered the store and approached the clerk armed with a handgun demanding money. The subject was able to get money and cigarettes from the business.
On Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at approximately 10:45 p.m., police responded to the Circle K located at 10 North University Boulevard. The female subject entered the story armed with a handgun and demanded money and tobacco products from the clerk. The clerk complied with the demands. While also in the store, the subject robbed a customer of her wallet who was inside shopping at the time. The subject was apprehended by police in the parking lot as she was fleeing on foot.
