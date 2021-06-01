MOBILE, Aa. --On May 30, 2021 Mobile Police Detectives were contacted by Louisville, Kentucky P.D. that a Nathaniel Blancher, 37 was in Mobile and possibly had a missing juvenile with him.

Detectives began looking for him and located him on Arc Road and located the missing child.

Blancher was arrested and charged for new charges of (SORNA) Sex Offender Notification Act, Sex Abuse Second Degree and had warrants from Kentucky.