MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- In just a matter of hours, Mobile city leaders could give final approval for a gunshot detection system. It comes after a year of rising violent crime in the Port City.

Mobile Police believes ShotSpotter can help them fight back, but one organization believes some hard questions need to be asked before final approval is given.

If approved by the City Council, Alabama Power would add cameras and better lighting to the technology in areas where violent crime is prevalent.

ShotSpotter says its tech can pinpoint shootings within 82 feet and notify police of a reported gunshot within a minute, 90% of the time.

Jay Stanley has been looking into the system for the American Civil Liberties Union. He says the ACLU is worried about the technology’s impact on areas where it is placed.

“It increases incidents of police running into neighborhoods on high-alert because of various pop booms and bangs that the shot spotter system has detected,” he said.

Not everything the system detects is actually a gunshot.

According to an August 2021 report from the Inspector General for the City of Chicago: “alerts rarely produce documented evidence of a gun-related crime.” It goes on to say the technology “changed the way some CPD members perceive and interact with individuals present in areas where ShotSpotter alerts are frequent.”

ShotSpotter has disputed the claims and says their “…accuracy has been independently audited…”

“If it’s creating a lot of false alarms and gives police officers the impression that an area has more gunshots than it actually has then it can change police behavior and the Chicago report showed that,” Stanley said.

Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste says he does not think that will happen in Mobile because leadership will not tolerate behavior changes.

“There’s always a negative piece to when you implement something like this, but the positive of this piece again is if we save one life in those communities then we’ve had an impact on changing the quality of life,” he said.

If approved the $640,000 three-year contract will be paid for with American Rescue Plan money.

ShotSpotter is back on the city council agenda for Tuesday, if approved the city hopes to have the system up and running by about June or July.