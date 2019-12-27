SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- If you see any commotion at Mary G. Montgomery High School this morning, the Mobile County Public School System wants you to know it's only a drill.
Efforts to improve security continue in the school system. An active shooter drill is happening this morning at the high school in Semmes, while students are away on the holiday break.
MCPSS is being proactive about the safety of their students and employees.
The goal? To alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate safely and responsibly in an active shooter situation.
The program is designed to offer survival-enhancing options to handle the threat of an aggressive intruder or active shooter event.
MCPSS says the drill is an opportunity to practice and prepare for any potential emergencies while the students are out of school.
Several agencies are helping out, including the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency and the Semmes Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.