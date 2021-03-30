The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is hosting a public hearing Tuesday night.

The hearing will discuss the coal ash pond at Alabama Power's Plant Barry.

Local environmentalists, including those with Mobile Baykeeper, are set to attend the meeting.

Mobile Baykeeper says this is part of its campaign to ensure any plans with the coal ash pond meet federal and state standards, while providing the safeguards necessary to prevent any spills.

They also say they want to protect local waterways, including the Mobile River and groundwater.

The hearing starts at 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites on Shell Street in Saraland.