MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Admiral Raphael Semmes statue in downtown Mobile was vandalized overnight.
Messages were spray painted at the base of the statue of the Civil War figure, which stands at the foot of Government Street near the Mobile River.
Semmes was an officer in the Confederate navy. He commanded the CSS Alabama.
