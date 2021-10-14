MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man who led police on a high-speed chase in December is going to federal prison four more than five years, a judge ruled Thursday.
Corey Wilson Lyman, 29, pleaded guilty in June to interfering with interstate commerce. He admitted to robbing a Raceway gas station on Highway 90 in Theodore on Dec. 27.
U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer sentenced Lyman to five years and three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. The judge also ordered the defendant to pay back $1,500 that he stole.
Surveillance video showed Lyman wearing a bandanna and holding a knife. He got all of the cash in the register – $191 – and some cash from the cashier’s wallet. He also got the clerk’s cell phone and car keys, which he used to drive off.
An ensuring chase ended when Lyman drove into a ditch and blew out the front passenger tire.
Police apprehended Lyman after he ran into a wooded area near Bellefontaine Boulevard and Dauphin Island Parkway.
