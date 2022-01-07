MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Residents in Africatown gathered for a meeting on zoning in the community.

The point of the meeting was to explain what zoning is and how future projects could affect the area.

Newly-elected City Councilman William Carroll expressed how he feels about it and people from the community were able to ask questions.

"One of the missions of C.H.E.S.S is to keep the community informed as to what's going on. Any decisions political or otherwise that goes on, we try to keep them informed so they can make the best decisions for themselves," said Joe Womack, executive director of C.H.E.S.S.

Community members say they don't want any rezoning in the area and they hope the councilman will help to keep that from happening.