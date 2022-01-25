MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Working to tamp down a controversy over an apparent snub of a long-standing Port City tradition, The Reese’s Senior Bowl on Tuesday said it would invite the Azalea Trail Maids to participate in this year’s event.

Mobile County Commissioner Randall Dueitt blasted the Senior Bowl on Monday, saying at a meeting that the organization had not invited the Maids to participate.

“The Azalea Trail Maids, to me, are a part of our identity here in Mobile,” he said. “I don’t know where the cancel culture has come in to this end to this, but I’m not a big fan of cancel culture anyway. They’re a very diverse group of young ladies in our community.”

Dueitt suggested that the commission cut off its funding of the game.

Late Tuesday afternoon, though, the Senior Bowl issued a statement saying the organization “graciously accepted” its invitation.

“As an important part of our Senior Bowl traditions, we have happily extended the invitation to the Trail Maids to march in the annual parade, join us for the welcome event, and greet our fans as they come into the stadium on game day,” the statement reads.

Christina Hickman, the chairwoman of the Azalea Trail board, told FOX10 News that the organization did not participate in the Senior Bowl last year because of COVID-19 concerns. She expressed hope before the Senior Bowl’s announcement that the partnership would continue.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Senior Bowl. We remain ready to serve our City whenever we are invited,” she said in a statement. “The Mobile Azalea Trail loves the Senior Bowl and wishes them a successful 2022 game.”

The Trail Maids have been an icon since 1929. The high school girls selected for the organization attend hundreds of events as goodwill ambassadors for the city. It long has included girls of different races. They also have traveled to events outside the city, including Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration. They met President Donald Trump, as well.

But their appearance – they dress in colorful hoop skirts – has drawn criticism in recent years from some who think the aesthetics are out of place in modern Alabama.

Before Obama’s inauguration, Alabama’s NAACP president complained it would make the state a “laughingstock” and reminded him of something out of a plantation from “Gone with the Wind.” He later apologized.

Mobile City Councilman William Carroll said he does not see anything negative about the dress of the Tail Maids. He recalled seeing the Maids when he arrived as a player at the Senior Bowl years ago.

“One of the most impressive sights that I remember was when we landed, and I came out of the terminal and out to the run, you know, the walking runway out of Mobile’s airport, and the Azalea Trail Maids lined both sides of the corridor,” he said.

Carroll said he sees no problem with the way the girls dress and does not view it as a racist symbol.

“It was, like, a part of our culture here in the city of Mobile,” he said. “People got to see what we’re like, and how we bring visitors to the city of Mobile events. That was really nice. I would hate to see that part of our tradition in the city stop.”