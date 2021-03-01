MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Jury trials resumed in Mobile County on Monday after COVID-19 forced a hiatus lasting nearly three months.

All but one of the cases that were ready for trial ended in guilty pleas, though. Prosecutors said a jury will deliberate on the lone remaining trial, a first-degree assault case, Tuesday morning.

“I wish they would get more ready so that we will provide them jurors,” Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter said.

Those guilty pleas may have been motivated, in part, by the fact that potential jurors were lined up ready to hear their cases.

Court systems throughout the state halted jury trials in March of last year when the pandemic was just starting to sweep the country. They resumed in September, on a limited basis. But Youngpeter decided in November to push the pause button again with cases surging. Originally intending to resume in January, the judge kept them halted until Monday.

That put Mobile County apart from the federal courthouse in Mobile and the Baldwin County court system, both of which have continued to hold jury trials.

But Youngpeter said he believes he made the prudent decision. He said Mobile County handle more cases last year and other large counties.

“We’ve taken the smart approach, I think, and basically, you look around the state – Madison County, I don’t know that they’ve even handled a jury trial since the pandemic,” he said. “Jefferson County’s tried two jury cases since the pandemic started.”

With COVID-19 infections on the decline and vaccinations on the rise, Youngpeter decided to start back this week,

“We feel like the numbers are such that, and vaccinations obviously are occurring as we speak,” he said. “So, a lot of the court staff has been vaccinated. So, it just – we should be able to get this done safely.”

Trials will take place at Government Plaza using the same COVID-19 protocols in place last year. Jurors will meet at the Mobile Civic Center before getting summoned to the courtrooms for specific cases. And jurors will be spaced out throughout the courtroom, rather than crowding in the jury box, while spectators will watch from a closed-circuit monitor in another courtroom.

The court system plans to try four criminal trials and two civil trials a week. That is less than the eight or more tried during pre-coronavirus times but more than the four set each week for part of last year.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashely Rich, who opposed the earlier hiatus, praised the resumption.

“What’s important is we started back,” she said. “OK, so we’re very, very pleased that we have started jury trials again.”

Rich urged people to do their civic duty and show up when called for jury duty.

“We have the measures in place to safely go back to trial,” she said. “It is so very important that the community understands that it is a safe environment here for which they can perform their civic duty. … We need the justice system to function and we need community, people in our community to come down and serve on jury duty because we need your people to come down and help us do the right thing here and provide justice for victims.”

Prosecutors hope to whittle down a 10,000-case backlog. But for now, those trials will not include capital murder cases. Youngpeter said they might resume in the fall, although he added that with new, more-contagious COVID-19 strains taking hold, he cannot even promise that there will not be further interruptions.

“Nobody knows exactly where we’ll be in the fall, but the hope is we’ll be to semi-normalcy,” he said. “And if we are, I think we can go forward with capital cases this fall.”

Updated at 7:01 p.m. An earlier version of this story indicated that all of the cases ready for trial Monday ended in guilty pleas. In fact, according to prosecutors, one case went to trial.