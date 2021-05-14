MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A judge on Friday reversed his controversial decision to release a jail inmate whom he had found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Over the strenuous objection of prosecutors, Presiding Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter ordered Tyler Bradford Revel, 33, to be released from Mobile Metro Jail to his home in West Mobile. That decision outraged not just prosecutors, but the residents of the two nearby houses he broke into in 2019.

A little more than a day later, according to Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan, Revel was taken to the emergency room with cuts and under the influence of methamphetamine. The judge, in a terse order, indicated that Revel violated the terms of his release.

“The Court further finds that the Defendant requires inpatient treatment to abate his mental illness symptoms and the threat of harm to self or others,” Youngpeter wrote.

Revel will be jailed until a spot opens up at the Taylor Hardin Secure Facility in Tuscaloosa.

That is where prosecutors and health professionals from AltaPointe Health System originally wanted Revel to be sent. Youngpeter opted for placement in a mental health group home. but a report by AltaPointe concluded he was not an appropriate candidate for a group home because of his continued substance abuse, and his potential to be a danger to others. The report said Revel did not suffer from severe mental illness, but rather from severe substance abuse. The judge cited that report’s conclusion that Revel does not suffer from a severe mental illness in deciding to release him.

The rest of AltaPointe's report suggested that the defendant was a danger to himself and others, continued to use drugs while in jail and that returning to his neighborhood “is almost certain to result in failure and a potentially fatal outcome for him or a neighbor.”

The report also stated that Revel would “require a locked facility for the safety of the community.”

Morgan told FOX10 News that he is glad Revel is returning to jail.

“For the first time in three years, the families, including many of their young children, can be at peace knowing that Tyler Revel is not coming back to their neighborhood,” he wrote in an email.