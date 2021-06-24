After edibles bust, Mobile Police remind parents to check candy and snacks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police want parents to check their kid's candy and snacks following an edibles bust in Mobile.
The MPD Narcotics/Vice Unit searched a man's apartment on Wednesday and said they found edibles with THC and CBD and THC print cartridges, along with marijuana, guns, several thousand rounds of ammunition, and bulletproof vests.
Investigators arrested Dominic C. Davis, 32, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said the seized edibles look very similar to regular Skittles, Sour Patch Crawlers, and Chips Ahoy products. Officers said parents should take extra precautions and inspect their kid’s candy and cookie products.
